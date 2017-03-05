NCAA Tournament 2017 Automatic Bids Tracker: List Of Conference Champions

Share this:

March Madness almost is here.

But first, we must determine a champion in every NCAA Division I basketball conference, and that will unfold through Sunday, March 12 (also Selection Sunday).

Here’s an updated list of all the teams who’ve won their conference tournament and will be going dancing in the 2017 NCAA Tournament later this month. The list is organized in the order in which these bids will be won.

Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State (20-14)

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (26-7)

Missouri Valley: Wichita State (30-4)

Big South: Winthrop (26-6)

CAA:

MAAC:

Southern:

Horizon League:

Northeast:

Summit League:

West Coast:

Patriot League:

ACC:

America East:

Big East:

Big Sky:

Big 12:

Big West:

Conference USA:

MAC:

MEAC:

Mountain West:

Pac-12:

Southland:

SWAC:

WAC:

AAC:

Atlantic 10:

Big 10:

Ivy League:

SEC:

Sun Belt:

