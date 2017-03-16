NCAA Tournament 2017 Live Stream: Watch Every First Round Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Madness has descended upon us.

We’re talking, of course, about March Madness, as the 2017 NCAA Tournament officially begins Thursday. No. 5 seed Notre Dame and No. 12 seed Princeton will kick off the tournament’s first game at 12:15 p.m. ET, and 31 more first-round matchups will be played over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Here’s how you can watch every first-round game of the Big Dance online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET through Friday, March 17 at 9:57 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images