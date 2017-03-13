NCAA Tournament 2017 Preview: Bracket Picks, Upsets From Every Region

Share this:

Tweet







Few events produce more drama and memories than the NCAA Tournament. March Madness is one of the best times of the year for sports fans, and 2017 should be no different.

Villanova, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, is aiming to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007. The Wildcats have as much talent and depth as any team in the nation, but loaded squads such as Kansas, UCLA, North Carolina, Duke and Gonzaga should provide tough tests.

Before you make your bracket picks, check out NESN.com’s 2017 NCAA Tournament content below.

UPSET SPECIALS

Likely 10-7 Upsets

Likely 12-5 Upsets

Five Teams That Could Bust Brackets

REGION PREVIEWS

Complete East Region Preview

Complete West Region Preview

Complete Midwest Region Preview

Complete South Region Preview

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images