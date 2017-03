NCAA Tournament 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Results For Every Game

Share this:

If you’re a college basketball fan, there’s no better time of year than March Madness.

The coming weeks will be filled with college hoops action, as all 68 teams vie to win the NCAA championship.

The first four play-in games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the big dance kicks off on Thursday. You can catch all the games here.

See below for game times and TV schedules for every NCAA Tournament game. All times Eastern.

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 14

No. 16 New Orleans vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s, 6:40 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 11 Kansas State, 9:10 p.m., truTV

Wednesday, March 15

No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis, 6:40 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC, 9:10 p.m., truTV

ROUND OF 64

Thursday, March 16

N0. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington, 12:40 p.m., truTV

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop, 1:30 p.m., TNT

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota, 2:00 p.m., TBS

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Buckell, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State, 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, 4:00 p.m., TNT

No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s/New Orleans, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth, 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont, 7:27 p.m., truTV

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota, 9:50 p.m., TBS

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada, 9:57 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 17

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State, 12:40 p.m., truTV

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Oregon vs. No 14 Iona, 2:00 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Southern Methodist vs. No. 11 Providence/USC, 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 4:00 p.m., TNT

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/UC Davis, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy, 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest, 7:27 p.m., truTV

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette, 9:50 p.m., TBS

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State, 9:57 p.m., truTV

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images