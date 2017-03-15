NC Central Vs. UC Davis Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Play-In Game Online

Share this:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, that’s right, folks: It’s March Madness time.

The second day of the NCAA Tournament will get underway Wednesday night when No. 16 seeds North Carolina Central and the University of California, Davis face off in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Both teams are fairly new to March Madness, as NC Central is making its second tourney appearance, while UC Davis is dancing for the first time.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the winner has to face the first-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the First Round.

Here’s how you can watch NC Central vs. UC Davis online.

When: Wednesday, March 14, at 6:40 p.m. ET (truTV)

Live Stream: March Madness Live

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images