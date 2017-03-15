USC Vs. Providence Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Play-In Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NCAA Tournament is underway with the First Four play-in games to widdle the field down from 68 teams to 64.

The last of these play-in matchups features the USC Trojans of the Pacific 12 Conference and the Providence Friars of the Big East.

The winner of the game will get the No. 11 seed in the East Region and a date with the No. 6 seed SMU Mustangs on Friday.

The Trojans and Friars enter the tournament on opposite trajectories. USC won all the games that it was supposed to early on and lost all of the games it was supposed to during a February swoon. The Friars, on the other hand, come in having won their last six regular-season games, including four in a row against tournament teams, before losing to Creighton in the conference tournament.

Here’s how you can watch USC vs. Providence online.

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 9:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images