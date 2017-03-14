NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream: Watch Wake Forest Vs. Kansas State Online

Share this:

It’s the day all college basketball fans have been waiting for: the start of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Of course, the first day isn’t the most exciting, as the tourney kicks off Tuesday with two of the First Four play-in games, but there’s still playoff seeding on the line. And for Wake Forest and Kansas State, it’s the No. 11 seed in the South region they’ll be fighting for.

The Demon Deacons and Wildcats square off in the second of two games in Dayton, Ohio, with tipoff scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The winner will play No. 6-seed Cincinnati on Friday.

It’s not unheard of for an 11 seed to move on to the Round of 32, either, so Tuesday might not be the last we see of Kansas State or Wake Forest. Here’s how you can watch:

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 9:10 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

