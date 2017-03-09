New ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Trailer Features Abundance Of Car Hacking

Share this:

“The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth installment of the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, doesn’t hit theaters until April 14, but the arrival of its second trailer feels very much of the present.

Recently dumped documents from WikiLeaks indicate the CIA could be targeting and hacking a variety of consumer devices and applications, such as BlackBerry’s QNX automotive software. Well, right on queue, the new “Furious” trailer dropped Thursday, and it looks like the film’s villain — played by Charlize Theron — is going to be doing plenty of hacking.

No, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did just throw a torpedo with his bare hands. That, in conjunction with some tank shenanigans, makes this movie look like it could be among the franchise’s most ludicrous (no pun intended) installments.

Unfortunately, the film will be the first in the franchise to not feature the late Paul Walker, who starred in the series’ first seven flims.