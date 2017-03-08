New Patriot, Ex-Colt Dwayne Allen Had Hilarious Reaction To Deflategate

Share this:

The New England Patriots made headlines on Wednesday, as they reportedly acquired tight end Dwayne Allen in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 27-year-old has played five seasons with the Colts, in which he’s accounted for 126 receptions, for 1,451 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Allen was a key piece of Indianapolis’ offense since it drafted him in the third round in the 2012 NFL Draft, including the team’s march to the AFC Championship Game in 2015.

The Colts were routed by the Patriots in that contest by a score of 45-7. That game, as fans will remember, ignited the Deflategate saga which ultimately resulted in Tom Brady being suspended four games to start the 2016 season, among other team punishments.

At the time, it didn’t seem as though the report held much weight. Even Allen, a member of the Colts at the time, thought it was a wild accusation.

Check out his tweet from January of 2015.

@NFLonFOX not a story. They could have played with soap for balls and beat us. Simply the better team. We have to continue to build! #BTM — Dwayne Allen (@Dallen83) January 21, 2015

We have a feeling that many of Allen’s new teammates in New England will agree with his sentiments.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images