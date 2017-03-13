New Patriot Stephon Gilmore Explains Why He Named His Daughter ‘Gisele’

Share this:

Tweet







There’s a new Gisele in the New England Patriots family.

That’s right: Stephon Gilmore’s daughter, who was born the day the cornerback signed his five-year contract with the Patriots, shares a name with the wife of quarterback Tom Brady.

“I actually named her Gisele Sienna Gilmore,” Gilmore said Monday during his introductory conference call. “My wife’s name is Gabrielle, so we thought of a ‘G’ name, and we picked Gisele. She was seven pounds, eight ounces. I don’t know how long she was, but it was a blessing when she came into this world.”

Gisele is the Gilmores’ second child. They also have a son, Sebastian, who will turn 2 years old next month.

“His name is Sebastian Gilmore — Stephon Sebastian Gilmore Jr.,” Gilmore said. “I’ve got a boy and a girl, so I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Gilmore put pen to paper on his Patriots contract Friday, then hightailed it to the hospital. Less than an hour after he arrived, his daughter was born.

“It was just a great day,” the 2016 Pro Bowl pick said. “I flew in and signed. She actually came late, so she came on the same day that I signed with the Patriots. As soon as I landed she was delivered 45 minutes after I got to the hospital, so she really waited on me to get back. So it was a blessing to do that.

“It was just a good day. I haven’t really slept much. I just got back from the hospital (Sunday). I’m blessed and back in Charlotte working out right now.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images