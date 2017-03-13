New Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gives Scouting Report On Himself

Share this:

The New England Patriots wouldn’t have given cornerback Stephon Gilmore a five-year, $65 million contract if they didn’t believe he could cover receivers 1-on-1. Gilmore has no shortage of confidence in himself as a press cornerback.

Gilmore, in his first meeting with the New England media, gave a scouting report on himself during a conference call Monday.

“I think a strong part of my game is just being physical at the line of scrimmage and playing a lot of man to man coverage,” Gilmore said. “I’m just ready to do whatever the coaches want me to do to make the team better. I’m down for whatever challenge they want me in. I think me just pressing at the line of scrimmage and making plays on the football, that’s my strongest point of my game.”

The Patriots ask their defensive backs to play a range of different coverages from Cover-1 man to Cover-2, Cover-3 and Cover-4 zone. They also use a Cover-6 concept, which is a mix of man and zone coverages.

Gilmore sounds open to anything, which must be music to Bill Belichick’s ears.

