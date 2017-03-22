NFL Developing ‘Educational Training Video’ On How To Celebrate Touchdowns

Share this:

If there’s one subject NFL players need educating on, it’s how they celebrate touchdowns.

Or at least that’s what the league seems to think.

For whatever reason, the NFL has decided in recent seasons that touchdown dances are a problem, even though the punishments have seemed completely arbitrary at times, with some refs choosing to flag players and others not giving penalties for similar celebrations. The league has even talked about relaxing excessive celebration penalties, but it doesn’t look as though they’ll go away completely any time soon.

NFL vice president of football operations and former cornerback Troy Vincent tweeted Wednesday that the league is working on a video to explain the do’s and don’ts of celebrating.

We're developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations. pic.twitter.com/3yzBxAaQuk — Troy Vincent (@TroyVincent23) March 21, 2017

On one hand, an “educational training video” probably is better than nothing, as NFL players last season didn’t know what would get them flagged or fined when it came to expressing their joy. However, there are much more pressing issues in the league that concern the safety of players and their families, like domestic violence, opioid use and concussions.

But, hey, as long as players know how to control their positive emotions on the field, that’s all that matters, right?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images