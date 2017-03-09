NFL Free Agency 2017: Updates, Rumors, Analysis For Major Moves Across League

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL’s 2017 season doesn’t kick off for another six months, but Thursday marks the start of the official league year.

And with the start of the league year comes the start of NFL free agency. The legal tampering period began Tuesday, and free agents can officially sign starting Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. That won’t stop teams from agreeing to deals, and as they do, reports start to trickle out about who’s landing where.

We’ll have updates, rumors and analysis for all the biggest news leading up to and through the start of free agency.

10:05 a.m.: The latest on Alshon Jeffery.

The #Bears and WR Alshon Jeffery has continued to discuss a potential deal as he weighs offers from other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

9:48 a.m.: There’s a market for veteran quarterback Josh McCown, a Texas native.

Source: Josh McCown completed visit to #Cowboys about backup QB role, mentor to Dak Prescott. He's considering visits with 2 other suitors — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) March 9, 2017

9:37 a.m.: The Browns’ rebuild continues, as they’ll reportedly add receiver Kenny Britt to the mix.

The #Browns are signing WR Kenny Britt, source said (as @caplannfl reported). 4 years, $32.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

9:14 a.m.: It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another threat to an already solid receiving corps featuring the likes of Mike Evans and tight end Cameron Brate.

9:10 a.m.: The Patriots are spending a good bit of money to get Stephon Gilmore, according to reports.

The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told. Hefty but worth it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

9 a.m.: The New England Patriots, a day after reportedly acquiring tight end Dwayne Allen, are keeping busy. They’ll reportedly sign free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The #Patriots are closing in on signing free agent CB Stephon Gilmore, source said. Means they will say bye to Logan Ryan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport points out, that could mean the end of Logan Ryan’s time in Foxboro.

8:30 a.m.: The Green Bay Packers usually aren’t very busy in free agency, unless it involves retaining their own players, which is what it appears they’ve done with linebacker Nick Perry.

#Packers are re-signing OLB Nick Perry, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images