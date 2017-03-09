NFL GM On Darrelle Revis: ‘I Wouldn’t Let Him Play For Me For Free’

Share this:

Darrelle Revis was once considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but those days have come and gone.

Revis, who will turn 32 this summer, struggled mightily for the New York Jets last season, so much so that the team announced they would be releasing him when the new league year starts on March 9.

Given his on-field decline and recent legal troubles, the free-agent market for Revis isn’t expected to be very strong. In fact, one NFL general manager wouldn’t even consider taking on the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Have you seen his tape?” one GM told the New York Daily News. “I wouldn’t let him play for me for free.”

While Revis has built an impressive résumé over the course of his 10-year NFL career, his past accomplishments are not expected to hold much weight when it comes to inquiring teams.

“Revis is done,” one front office executive told the Daily News. “You respect the body of work throughout his career, but all good things come to an end.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images