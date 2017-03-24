NFL Meeting Proposal Would Allow Patriots To Wear Pat Patriot Uniforms Again

Share this:

The NFL Annual Meeting begins next week, and the 32 team owners will have some interesting decisions to make, to say the least.

Here’s the CliffsNotes version of the 15 playing-rule proposals, six bylaw proposals and three resolution proposals to be voted on in Phoenix. To read the full proposals, click here.

Spoiler alert: One resolution proposal would allow the Patriots to wear these beauties again.

2017 Playing Rules Proposals

1. By Philadelphia; Gives additional protections for long snappers on kick plays.

2. By Philadelphia; Prohibits the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.

3. By Philadelphia; Expands the “crown of helmet” foul to include “hairline” part of helmet.

4. By Philadelphia; Amends the challenge system by granting a third challenge if a club is successful on at least one of its initial two challenges, and expands reviewable plays outside of two minutes of each half.

5. By Washington; Eliminates the limit of three total challenges per team per game and eliminates the requirement that a team be successful on each of its first two challenges in order to be awarded a third challenge.

6. By Washington; Moves the line of scrimmage to the 20-yard line for any touchback where the free kick travels through the uprights.

7. By Buffalo and Seattle; Permits a coach to challenge any officials’ decision except scoring plays and turnovers.

8. By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

9. By Competition Committee; Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.

10. By Competition Committee; Reduces the length of preseason and regular season overtime periods to 10 minutes.

11. By Competition Committee; Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.

12. By Competition Committee; Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.

13. By Competition Committee; Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.

14. By Competition Committee; Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.

15. By Competition Committee; Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.

Some notes:

— No. 6 seems like something out of the XFL or Arena Football League, but it also sounds pretty fun and entertaining.

— No. 10 could use some amending. Overtime in preseason should be eliminated altogether. There’s no need to mess with regular-season overtime. Why do we want more ties?

2017 Bylaw Proposals

1. By Washington; Amends Article XVII, Section 17.1 to eliminate the mandatory cutdown to 75 Active List players.

2. By Washington; Amends Article XVII, Section 17.14 to place a player who has suffered a concussion, and who has not been cleared to play, on the club’s Exempt List, and be replaced by a player on the club’s Practice Squad on a game-by-game basis until the player is cleared to play.

3. By Washington; Amends Article XIX, Sections 19.8(B) and 19.9(B) to permit clubs to opt out of the “color rush” jerseys created for Thursday Night Football.

4. By Competition Committee; Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club’s facility for one year only.

5. By Competition Committee; Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.

6. By Competition Committee; The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.

Notes:

— Nos. 1 and 2 are logical and should be passed. The NFL is kind of stuck in its ways, though.

— No. 3 is pretty funny. What does Washington have against Color Rush? Why watch “Thursday Night Football” if not for Color Rush?

2017 Resolution Proposal

1. By Philadelphia, Amends the NFL’s On-Field Policy to allow clubs to have an alternate helmet in a color to match their third uniform.

2. By Competition Committee: Permits a club to negotiate and reach an agreement with a head coach candidate during the postseason prior to the conclusion of the employer club’s season.

3. By Competition Committee: Permits a contract or non-contract non-football employee to interview with and be hired by another club during the playing season, provided the employer club has consented.

— No. 1 is backed hard, because it would allow the Patriots to use their Pat Patriot uniforms. They currently can’t because they’re only allowed to use one helmet color — silver. The Pat Patriot uniforms feature white helmets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images