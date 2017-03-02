NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions As Scouting Combine Ramps Up

The NFL Scouting Combine has begun, and more than 300 of the best players from college football will be making one of their final pitches to teams on why they should be drafted in April.
In addition to the on-field drills, players also will meet teams in an interview setting, where they will be asked serious and some personal questions. It’s a great opportunity for teams to do their homework on players. Poor preparation often leads to drafting mistakes.
Here’s our 11th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
11. New Orleans Saints: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
18. Tennessee Titans: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
21. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
23. New York Giants: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
24. Oakland Raiders: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinous
25. Houston Texans: David Njoku, TE, Miami
26. Seattle Seahawks: John Ross, WR, Washington
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
