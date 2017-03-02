NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions As Scouting Combine Ramps Up

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL Scouting Combine has begun, and more than 300 of the best players from college football will be making one of their final pitches to teams on why they should be drafted in April.

In addition to the on-field drills, players also will meet teams in an interview setting, where they will be asked serious and some personal questions. It’s a great opportunity for teams to do their homework on players. Poor preparation often leads to drafting mistakes.

Here’s our 11th 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

11. New Orleans Saints: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

18. Tennessee Titans: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

21. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

23. New York Giants: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

24. Oakland Raiders: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinous

25. Houston Texans: David Njoku, TE, Miami

26. Seattle Seahawks: John Ross, WR, Washington

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images