NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Post-Free Agency Frenzy

Several quality players remain on the NFL free-agent market, most notably Dont’a Hightower, but most of the top players already have found new homes.
Free agency has the ability to alter teams’ plans for the NFL draft. A roster weakness that a team initially planned on addressing through the draft could be taken care of in free agency. Still, depth is the key to winning games on a consistent basis, and the draft is the best place to fill key roster positions.
One of those is quarterback, and we might see two of them taken in the top 10. The Chicago Bears, however, probably won’t be a candidate for top quarterback prospects Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson with the No. 3 overall pick after signing Mike Glennon as a free agent.
Here’s our 13th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
11. New Orleans Saints: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
13. Arizona Cardinals: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
15. Indianapolis Colts: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
18. Tennessee Titans: John Ross, WR, Washington
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
21. Detroit Lions: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami
24. Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
25. Houston Texans: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
26. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
28. Dallas Cowboys: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
29. Green Bay Packers: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Thumbnail photo via Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA TODAY Sports Images
