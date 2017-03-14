NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Post-Free Agency Frenzy

Share this:

Several quality players remain on the NFL free-agent market, most notably Dont’a Hightower, but most of the top players already have found new homes.

Free agency has the ability to alter teams’ plans for the NFL draft. A roster weakness that a team initially planned on addressing through the draft could be taken care of in free agency. Still, depth is the key to winning games on a consistent basis, and the draft is the best place to fill key roster positions.

One of those is quarterback, and we might see two of them taken in the top 10. The Chicago Bears, however, probably won’t be a candidate for top quarterback prospects Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson with the No. 3 overall pick after signing Mike Glennon as a free agent.

Here’s our 13th 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

11. New Orleans Saints: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

13. Arizona Cardinals: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

15. Indianapolis Colts: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

18. Tennessee Titans: John Ross, WR, Washington

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

21. Detroit Lions: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami

24. Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

25. Houston Texans: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

26. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

28. Dallas Cowboys: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

29. Green Bay Packers: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA TODAY Sports Images