NFL Mock Draft 2017: New First-Round Pick Predictions Post-Combine

Share this:

Tweet







Myles Garrett cemented his status as the best player in the 2017 NFL draft class during last week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and the Cleveland Browns would be crazy not to select him with the No. 1 pick.

Garrett tallied 8.5 sacks as a junior at Texas A&M last season. He terrorized opposing offensive lines, which is a skill the Browns’ defense really could use.

Cleveland’s 26 sacks were the second-fewest in the NFL in 2016, and the unit ranked 27th in passing yards allowed per attempt and 29th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Today’s NFL is all about stopping the pass, and the Browns don’t have anyone on the defensive line who commands double teams and makes everyone else’s job easier.

Garrett has the potential to be this type of player, and also make the kind of immediate impact seen from 2016 No. 3 pick Joey Bosa of the San Diego Chargers.

Here’s our 12th 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

11. New Orleans Saints: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans: John Ross, WR, Washington

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

21. Detroit Lions: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

22. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

23. New York Giants: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

24. Oakland Raiders: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

25. Houston Texans: David Njoku, TE, Miami

26. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

28. Dallas Cowboys: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

29. Green Bay Packers: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images