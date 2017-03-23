NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated First-Round Pick Projections Amid Rumors

The 2017 NFL Draft only is a little more than a month away, and the rumor mill is beginning to heat up.
The Cleveland Browns, in their seemingly never-ending quest for a franchise quarterback, reportedly could make another push toward a trade for New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jimmy G likely will have a better career than North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Clemson Deshaun Watson — the consensus top quarterback prospects in this draft class. So, it makes sense for Cleveland to try again with New England, and the Browns have plenty of draft picks to entice the Patriots.
Speaking of Trubisky, it’s been reported by ESPN that the New York Jets are “very intrigued” by him and would consider drafting him sixth overall. Of course, Trubisky might be off the board by the time New York is able to make its first selection.
Here’s our 14th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
8. Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
11. New Orleans Saints: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
16. Baltimore Ravens: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
17. Washington Redskins: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
21. Detroit Lions: John Ross, WR, Washington
22. Miami Dolphins: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami
24. Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
26. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
28. Dallas Cowboys: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
29. Green Bay Packers: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
