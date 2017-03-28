NFL Owner: Replay Proposal Could Pass Since It’s Not Coming From Pats

Share this:

Tweet







Outside of New England, it’s only natural for members of the football world to view the Patriots as the evil empire.

The Pats have experienced an unprecedented amount of success over the past decade-plus, including five Super Bowl championships.

It’s also widely believed Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and company don’t have the greatest relationship with the NFL, and vice versa. After the never-ending saga that was Deflategate, the two sides seem to have developed a sense of tension.

And according to one league owner, it’s not even a secret New England is the black sheep of the NFL. Speaking with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, the anonymous owner vocalized just how much of an impact the Patriots have when it comes to league motions.

Asked about Washington replay proposal, @NFL owner whispered to me, "It has a better chance because it's not coming from the @Patriots." — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) March 27, 2017

None of this appears to have affected New England on the field, though. The Pats are coming off a thrilling victory in Super Bowl LI and are poised to be Lombardi Trophy contenders yet again in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images