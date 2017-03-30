NFL QB Prospect Patrick Mahomes’ Dad, LaVar Ball (Sort Of) Have Something In Common

There are few people that are more polarizing in sports right now than LaVar Ball.
Ball’s son, Lonzo Ball, is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, but most of the attention has been on LaVar’s outlandish comments rather than Lonzo’s NBA future.
Like Lonzo, Patrick Mahomes is a draft prospect, albeit in the NFL, and he has a pretty famous dad, too — former Major League Baseball player Pat Mahomes.
And it turns out his father likes to say some pretty bold things, too, although with a pretty important twist.
“My dad will say stuff like that — maybe not Aaron Rodgers,” the Texas Tech quarterback said during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. “He’ll say stuff like that back home, he’s just not going to the media and saying it like that.”
The younger Mahomes could be a first-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, so maybe we’ll hear from his father in Philadelphia.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
