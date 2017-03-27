NFL Rumors: Additional Details Emerge About Patriots Vs. Raiders Mexico Game

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots players should prepare for a late-November trip to Mexico City.

The Patriots and Oakland Raiders will square off in Mexico’s capital during the 2017 NFL season, and ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss on Monday reported some additional details about the contest.

“One official with knowledge of the NFL’s thinking said the game is expected to be held ‘somewhere around Thanksgiving,’ ” Reiss wrote, “while another relayed that the target is the ‘Sunday before Thanksgiving,’ which would be Nov. 19.”

The Raiders and Houston Texans played in Mexico City around the same time last year — Nov. 22 — though that game was played on a Monday night. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl week this year’s Mexico game likely would be scheduled for a Sunday night.

Another trip to Estadio Azteca likely isn’t on many Raiders fans’ minds right now, however, as NFL owners are preparing to vote on whether the franchise will be moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images