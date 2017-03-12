NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson To Meet With Seahawks In First Free Agency Visit

Share this:

Tweet







The Seattle Seahawks reportedly will be the first team to kick the tires on Adrian Peterson.

The veteran running back’s will meet with the Seahawks in the “coming days” in his first free agent visit, CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora reported Saturday night. Seattle reportedly was listed as one of Peterson’s desired landing spots along with the Oakland Raiders.

The Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up the option on Peterson’s contract, making the 31-year-old a free agent in 2017. Given his age and the declining value of traditional NFL running backs, Peterson might be forced to take a discount on the open market.

But the Seahawks clearly have interest at the position, as they reportedly will meet with former Pro Bowlers Jamaal Charles, Latavius Murray and Eddie Lacy in free agency. Once a run-heavy team behind power back Marshawn Lynch, Seattle ranked 25th in the NFL last season with just 99.4 rushing yards per game.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images