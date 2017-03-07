NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Would Consider Less Money To Join Patriots

Share this:

There will be several big names on the open market when the new NFL year kicks off March 9.

One of those names is Adrian Peterson. The Pro Bowl running back is set to hit free agency after the Minnesota Vikings declined to excercise the $18 million option on Peterson’s contract for the 2017 season.

Peterson is expected to have several suitors, as he could bolster the backfield of almost any team. The New England Patriots could be in the business of adding another running back, and Peterson reportedly would consider taking a team-friendly contract in order to head up to Foxboro.

“A source close to Peterson told the Herald that since AP has already earned a ton — more than $97 million is his career — it’s certainly something he’d consider,” the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian writes. “Peterson knows how it worked out for Darrelle Revis and Chris Long. But naturally, there will be a lot of teams in the mix, including the Vikings. And, of course, the Pats would have to want to bring in an aging back with an injury history, not to mention baggage.”

If the Patriots were able to sign Peterson for short money, it would be a low risk, high reward move for the team. With LeGarrette Blount’s future in New England up in the air, the Patriots could be looking to acquire a power back to complement James White and Dion Lewis.

For Peterson, joining the Patriots would be as a good a chance as any to contend for a Super Bowl. New England is a perennial playoff team, and typically is one of the powerhouses in the AFC. The only question is, would Peterson be willing to sign for less money in order to compete for a Lombardi Trophy?

While the Pats would be just one of several teams inquiring about Peterson, their illustrious history could prove to be a powerful recruiting tool.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images