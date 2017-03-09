NFL Rumors: Barkevious Mingo Leaves Patriots, Signs One-Year Deal With Colts

Share this:

Barkevious Mingo reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, ending the linebacker’s brief tenure with the New England Patriots.

Mingo’s new deal will pay him $2.5 million this season, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots acquired Mingo from the Cleveland Browns in August in exchange for a 2017 fifth-round draft pick. The 26-year-old was used sparingly on defense but played a major role in the kicking game, ranking second on the team behind Nate Ebner with 323 special-teams snaps.

Mingo played in all 19 games for the Super Bowl champion Patriots and finished with 11 total tackles. He is the first Patriots free agent to sign elsewhere.

