NFL Rumors: Bears To Make ‘Major Push’ For Free Agent QB Mike Glennon

The Chicago Bears are so desperate for a quarterback they’re willing to make a real run at free agent signal caller Mike Glennon.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the latest on Chicago’s pursuit of Glennon on Tuesday.

When the tampering period begins, expect the #Bears to make a major push for FA QB Mike Glennon, and I'm told Chicago is his preferred spot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

Glennon mostly has been a backup his entire career, and with good reason. He’s never completed 60 percent or more of his passes in a single season, and outside of his 19-touchdown rookie campaign, he’s been average at best.

The 27-year-old quarterback might end up earning $15 million per season when he signs his next contract, and that would be an extraordinary amount for an unproven player who’s thrown just 374 career passes.

The Bears would be better served drafting a quarterback, either North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, with the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

