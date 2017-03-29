NFL Rumors: ‘Big-Time Opportunity Looms’ For Tony Romo As Phil Simms’ Replacement

Share this:

Tweet







Tony Romo’s NFL future appears to be up in the air as the drama continues to roll on with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, but the same apparently can’t be said for his post-football plans.

Recent reports surfaced saying FOX and CBS are interested in adding Romo to their broadcast teams, and it appears CBS might already have a specific job in mind for the Cowboys quarterback, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

One tidbit on #Cowboys QB Tony Romo: CBS is eyeing him as a potential replacement for Phil Simms in the booth. A big-time opportunity looms. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2017

There’s no indication Romo is ready to hang up his cleats quite yet, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point where (or if) he’ll be playing this season. Jones said Tuesday that the Cowboys are using training camp as a deadline to make a decision on Romo, who already has said goodbye to Dallas fans.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images