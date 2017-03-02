NFL Rumors: Brandin Cooks Trade Talks Heat Up With Titans, Eagles In Mix

Share this:

The trade market for Brandin Cooks appears to be taking shape.

Cooks’ name was tossed around a few months ago as a trade candidate, and the New Orleans Saints wide receiver now is drawing attention during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, according to both ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have shown interest in Cooks, league sources told Mortensen. Tennessee reportedly is the most likely suitor.

Cooks, a first-round pick (20th overall) in 2014, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He totaled 78 catches for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2016 season after catching 84 passes for 1,138 yards and nine TDs during the 2015 campaign.

There’s no denying Cooks is a big-play threat. He’s also still very young — he’ll turn 24 in September — and is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. But the Saints have other talented, young receivers in Michael Thomas and Willie Snead, and Cooks previously expressed frustration with his role in New Orleans’ offense, so perhaps the team will make a move geared toward addressing areas of greater need.

Both the Titans and Eagles could use a boost at receiver, especially with Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz entering critical stages of their development as NFL quarterbacks.

