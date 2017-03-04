NFL Rumors: Brandon Marshall, Patriots Have ‘Some Mutual Interest’

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Jets on Friday released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, per his request.

Could he land with one of the Jets’ oldest rivals? It’s a possibility, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Volin reported Saturday morning Marshall and the New England Patriots have “some mutual interest” in one another.

And two, don’t rule out Brandon Marshall coming to New England. There’s some mutual interest there — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 4, 2017

Would Marshall be a good fit in New England? That’s debatable.

On one hand, he turns 33 later this month and is coming off perhaps the worst season of his career. His 59 receptions were his fewest since his rookie season, his 788 receiving yards was the third-lowest total of his career and his three touchdowns was tied for his second-worst single-season mark.

Yet the Patriots are known for their ability to revitalize aging, once-great veterans, as we saw with defensive end Chris Long this past season. New England could be looking for reinforcements at the receiver position if Danny Amendola or Michael Floyd does not return next season, and Marshall might be an intriguing option if he’s willing to sign an affordable contract.

The Patriots also tend to favor players who have been released by other teams — as Marshall was — because they would not need to surrender any compensatory draft picks in order to sign them.

Marshall is just one year removed from a wildly productive 2015 season in which he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He was set to make $7.5 million with the Jets in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images