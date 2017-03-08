NFL Rumors: Brian Hoyer Agrees To Multiyear Contract With 49ers

Share this:

It’s not Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo, but the San Francisco 49ers reportedly have found their new quarterback.

The Niners have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent Brian Hoyer, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source. The move reunites the veteran quarterback with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Hoyer’s offensive coordinator on the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

The reported deal will move Hoyer to his sixth team in six years. His latest stint came with the Bears in Chicago, where he threw for 1,445 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions before breaking his arm in Week 6.

For the Niners, Hoyer offers what appears to be a temporary solution at quarterback as they try to rebuild after a dismal 2-14 season. The 31-year-old will be the only QB on San Francisco’s official roster, as Colin Kaepernick opted out of his 2017 contract and Blaine Gabbert is hitting free agency. The Niners were tied in rumors to several other QBs, including Cousins and Garoppolo, and were expected to target a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets also expressed considerable interest in Hoyer, per Rapoport, and now must look elsewhere to fill their need at QB.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images