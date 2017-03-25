NFL Rumors: Broncos Not Pursuing Tony Romo, Could Be Interested If QB Released

Share this:

It doesn’t sound as though Tony Romo will be suiting up in orange any time soon.

The 36-year-old quarterback’s future still is up in the air as the Dallas Cowboys hold on to their last efforts to trade Romo before presumably releasing him. The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have been linked to Romo, but it seems the latter is all but out on him, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

I had some talks about Romo today. Broncos haven’t closed door but not pursuing. I’m told Romo believes it’s Texans or retirement for 2017. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 24, 2017

It’s not entirely surprising, as Romo’s trade value isn’t very high, and there’s basically no chance of any team taking on his full $14 million salary in 2017. The signal-caller has played just five games over the past two seasons, so signing him after he’s released is far more appealing to other teams.

If that doesn’t work out, though, there’s always TV, as Romo reportedly is being pursued by FOX and CBS.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images