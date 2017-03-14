NFL Rumors: Browns Looking Into Geno Smith As Potential Starting QB

Share this:

The Cleveland Browns still are in need of a starting quarterback, and now they’re setting their sights on … Geno Smith?

The free agent quarterback has been a backup for the New York Jets for the past two seasons, and the teams that have shown interest in Smith, namely the San Diego Chargers and New York Giants, would want to keep him in that role. But if Smith wants to start, then he might have a suitor in the Browns.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cleveland, who’s interested in Smith, would have the 26-year-old compete for the starting job if the team were to bring him in. The Browns’ options at QB right now are Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler, who the club isn’t expected to keep before the regular season.

Smith started one game for the Jets in 2016, their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, completing four of eight pass attempts for 95 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t finish that game, however, and has only appeared in three games since 2014.

Smith would be an interesting choice for the Browns, to say the least, but they haven’t had a legitimate starting quarterback since 1999, so we can’t really blame them for trying.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images