NFL Rumors: Browns Still Want Jimmy Garoppolo; Patriots Asking For No. 1 Pick?

The Cleveland Browns landed a quarterback Thursday in one of the more bizarre trades in NFL history. But it wasn’t the quarterback they want.

Even after acquiring Brock Osweiler and a second-round draft pick from the Houston Texans on the first day of free agency, the Browns remain determined to swing a deal for New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, league sources told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Garoppolo won’t come cheap, however. Here’s Cabot’s take on the situation:

“The Browns have the ammunition to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo and will try to put together a strong package that the Patriots will accept.

“The Browns have two first-round picks and two second-rounders this year, and now three second-round picks in 2018.

“The Browns will likely be willing to part with their No. 12 overall pick this year for Garoppolo, and at least one of the second-round picks next year.

“One league source close to the situation told cleveland.com the Browns’ No. 12 likely won’t get it done, and that the Patriots will want the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick this year.”

Unsurprisingly, the Browns “will have no intention” of trading the top pick for Garoppolo, according to Cabot, not with Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett sitting there for the taking.

And even the No. 1 overall pick might not be enough to pry Garoppolo out of New England. Cabot reported last week and reiterated Thursday, citing a source, that the Patriots might demand the Browns’ top pick this year and their first-rounder in 2018 in exchange for the 25-year-old signal-caller.

Even by Cleveland’s standards, that would be a thoroughly ridiculous deal.

But if the Patriots would agree to a slightly more reasonable trade, the Browns certainly have the assets to pull one off. Here’s a look at the picks Cleveland currently owns in the next two NFL drafts:

The #Browns draft picks after the Osweiler trade: 2017: 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6

2018: 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6, 7 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 9, 2017

It’s unlikely Osweiler even will be with the Browns when the 2017 season begins. The Browns plan to either trade or release him, according to multiple reports.

