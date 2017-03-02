NFL Rumors: Browns ‘Strongly Considering’ Taking Mitch Trubisky No. 1 Overall

Share this:

Can Mitch Trubisky be the Cleveland Browns’ savior?

That sentence alone should tell you a lot about the state of the Browns. But Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, and with reports that the New England Patriots aren’t dealing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Browns apparently are turning to the draft.

Cleveland is “strongly” considering selecting Trubisky with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, a league source told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Thursday.

There’s plenty that makes sense about Trubisky going to Cleveland. The North Carolina quarterback arguably is the most polished signal-caller in the draft and hails from the Cleveland suburb of Mentor, Ohio, making him an enticing pick over Clemson’s DeShaun Watson or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer. But whether the Browns should take him first overall is a different story, as many draft experts believe Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is a can’t-miss at No. 1.

Then again, the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears both could be eyeing a QB with the second and third overall picks, respectively, so Cleveland might not have the luxury of waiting until the No. 12 pick to take Trubisky.

The news that Garoppolo reportedly is staying put certainly throws a wrench into the Browns’ plans, as they reportedly coveted the Patriots’ backup quarterback. It’s still possible Cleveland makes New England an offer it can’t refuse for Jimmy G, but if not, Trubisky might be the latest QB to walk through the Browns’ revolving door.

