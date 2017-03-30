NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Expected To Miss Four Months After Shoulder Surgery

Share this:

Tweet







Cam Newton went under the knife Thursday.

The Panthers quarterback underwent surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing arm, and Carolina since has announced how the surgery went.

“Head team physician Dr. Pat Connor performed surgery this morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair Cam Newton’s partially torn rotator cuff,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said, via Panthers.com. “Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting. He will begin his rehab program Monday.”

When the news of his surgery was announced, the Panthers said their “goal is to have him back at the start of training camp.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Twitter that Newton’s expected to miss roughly four months, which means he should be ready around the start of training camp, which usually starts near the end of July.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images