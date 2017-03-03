NFL Rumors: Chip Kelly Auditions For Broadcasting Job With FOX

Share this:

Chip Kelly won’t be calling shots in the NFL next season, but he might be calling plays from on high.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles head coach is trying to forge a career as a broadcaster, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported Thursday on Twitter.

It's sounding like Chip Kelly's next #NFL stop is going to be in the media ranks. I'm told he auditioned with #FOX last week. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 3, 2017

The 49ers fired Kelly in January after one awful season in charge. The 53-year-old reportedly met with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots recently but failed to secure a job on one of their coaching staffs.

If television executives determine Kelly’s media skills are good enough for the big time, he could appear on national broadcasts later this year.

It would be somewhat unexpected, as Kelly declared his disdain for the media during an October press conference.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images