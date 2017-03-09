NFL Rumors: Colts, Eagles Making ‘Strong Push’ To Sign Alshon Jeffery

Share this:

Tweet







Alshon Jeffery’s future hangs in the balance with NFL free agency kicking off Thursday.

While the Chicago Bears are continuing to have discussions with Jeffery, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles also are making a strong push to sign the veteran wide receiver, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jeffery, a second-round pick (45th overall) in 2012, has spent his entire five-year career with the Bears, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2013. Injuries have plagued him at times, limiting him to nine games in 2015 and 12 games in 2016, but he’s been very productive when healthy.

Jeffery, 27, totaled a career-high 89 receptions for 1,421 yards with seven touchdowns during the 2013 season. He followed that up with a 2014 campaign in which he caught 85 passes for 1,133 yards with a career-high 10 touchdowns.

The Bears reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Mike Glennon, who figures to replace Jay Cutler as Chicago’s starting quarterback moving forward. They’ll likely want to surround him with some weapons, so perhaps they’ll make it a priority to bring back Jeffery, though the interest he’s reportedly drawing from other teams could make his price tag too high for Chicago’s liking.

Another source says #Bears offer to Alshon Jeffery is well below $13M per year. Lot of smoke out there. This will be interesting to track. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 9, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images