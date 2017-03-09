NFL Rumors: Cowboys Expected To Trade Tony Romo; Texans, Broncos Top Options

Share this:

It turns out Tony Romo might be traded after all.

Just one day after reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys were expected to release the 36-year-old quarterback, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that the team actually is more likely to trade Romo. Mortensen pegged the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos as the top landing spots for Romo.

The Broncos need an upgrade over quarterback Trevor Siemian, but the Texans likely will make a huge push after clearing salary-cap space by reportedly sending Brock Osweiler and a second-round draft pick to Cleveland for the Browns to take the 26-year-old’s $16 million salary off Houston’s books. So maybe Romo won’t have to move too far in the end.

The Cowboys signed Romo as a free agent in 2003 after he went undrafted, and the signal-caller has been there ever since, throwing for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns with 117 interceptions. Romo, who made four Pro Bowls, started 127 of 156 games he played in Dallas, but he appeared in just five contests the past two seasons because of injuries, giving way to Dak Prescott in 2016.

