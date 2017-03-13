NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Suitors ‘Convinced’ He’ll Re-Sign With Patriots

It’s beginning to look like Dont’a Hightower’s lengthy journey through free agency will lead him back to the New England Patriots.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, both of whom have sat down with Hightower since NFL free agency opened Thursday, are convinced the Pro Bowl linebacker will re-sign with his current team.
Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com conveyed a similar sentiment in a report two hours later.
Retaining Hightower would make this free-agency period a smashing success for the Patriots, who already have traded for tight end Dwayne Allen, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Kony Ealy and signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.
Hightower and restricted free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler are the highest-profile Patriots players who remain unsigned. New England tendered Butler at a first-round level last week, but the Super Bowl XLIX hero has yet to agree to that tender.
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden, defensive end Chris Long and wide receiver Michael Floyd also have not signed new contracts since hitting the open marked last week.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
