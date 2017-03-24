NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Took Less Money To Sign With Patriots

Share this:

Dont’a Hightower gave New England Patriots fans a scare by waiting nearly one week to re-sign as an unrestricted free agent.

There reportedly was nothing for Patriots fans to fear. It seems Hightower was destined to return all along.

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, both of whom Hightower visited as a free agent, offered the linebacker considerably more money, league sources told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

The Jets were offering Hightower $11 million per season (and cupcakes!), and the Steelers were offering over $9 million annually, La Canfora reported Thursday. But Hightower signed with the Patriots for $8.7 million per season with additional incentives.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images