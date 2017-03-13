NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Visiting Jets; Patriots ‘Still Very Interested’

Share this:

It appears the battle to sign Dont’a Hightower could come down to two AFC East rivals.

Hightower on Sunday visited the New York Jets, according to CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora. The Jets are hoping to poach the Pro Bowl linebacker away from the New England Patriots, whom La Canfora reported remain “very interested” in re-signing him.

La Canfora also reported earlier Sunday the Jets and Patriots “appear to be leading the pack” to land Hightower, who remains unsigned four days into NFL free agency.

Hightower has spent his entire five-year career with New England. He played in 13 regular-season games for the Patriots this season and all three playoff games, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

The Jets struggled defensively this season, allowing 25.6 points per game. Only the San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images