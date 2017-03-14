NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower’s Meeting With Steelers Gave Team ‘Positive Vibes’

Free-agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower braved a winter storm Thursday to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the meeting went well, though it did not result in a contract agreement.
Hightower is the top prize remaining on the free-agent market. He also met with the New York Jets earlier this week and very well could wind up re-signing with his previous team, the New England Patriots.
Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported Monday teams that had been in contact with Hightower were “convinced” the 27-year-old Pro Bowler would end up back in New England.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
