NFL Rumors: Ex-Ravens D-Lineman Lawrence Guy Visiting Patriots

The New England Patriots will host free-agent defensive lineman Lawrence Guy for a visit Friday, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

Guy is a five-year NFL veteran, having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. His best season came in 2015, when he posted career highs of 46 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in 16 games for Baltimore.

The 26-year-old Arizona State product took a step back this season, managing just 28 tackles and one sack for the Ravens despite playing in every game and starting 10.

The Patriots already have solid depth along the D-line after reportedly re-signing defensive tackle Alan Branch to a two-year contract Thursday. Branch, Malcom Brown, Vincent Valentine and Woodrow Hamilton all are expected back next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images