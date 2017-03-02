NFL Rumors: Free Agent DeMarcus Ware Wants To Return To Cowboys

Share this:

This coming NFL season could be a homecoming for veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Ware, who has spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos, reportedly is open to signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

“The nine-time Pro Bowler isn’t ruling out re-signing with the Broncos, but his representatives may begin informal talks with the Cowboys at the NFL Scouting Combine,” the Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr. writes.

Dallas selected Ware with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. In nine seasons with the Cowboys, Ware racked up 442 tackles and 117 sacks. He’s currently the all-time sacks leader in Cowboys franchise history.

It should be interesting to see what the market for Ware is this offseason. He’ll 35 years old on July 31 and has been troubled with injuries over the past few seasons. However, if he can stay healthy, Ware can bolster the pass rush of any defensive unit in the league, including the Cowboys.

