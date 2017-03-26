NFL Rumors: Giants Won’t Pursue Adrian Peterson For One Specific Reason

Share this:

Adrian Peterson was once the most vaunted running back in the NFL, but now it appears the seven-time Pro Bowl selection is struggling to find employment in the league.

After ten seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings opted not to pick up Peterson’s option for the upcoming season, thus making him a free agent. Now, weeks into the new NFL year, the power back is still available on the open market.

One of the teams Peterson expressed interest in was the New York Giants, who developed a need at running back after releasing Rashad Jennings. Despite a mediocre depth chart at the position, the Giants reportedly aren’t inclined to kick the tires on Peterson for a specific reason.

“The Giants would not go near him after their brand was damaged by their handling of Josh Brown,” writes Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

Brown, who served as New York’s kicker from 2013-2016, was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2015. Despite admitting to physically abusing his wife and being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, Brown remained on the Giants’ roster until the team finally released him in October of last year.

New York was widely criticized for its handling of Brown, and even admitted it took a “misguided” approach to the situation.

As a result, it makes sense why the Giants would lack interest in taking on Peterson, considering his past legal troubles. In September 2014, he was indicted on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child. After starting in Week 1 of the 2014 season, Peterson was subsequently suspended for the remainder of the season as a result of the charges.

At 32 years old, as well as a history of injuries and off-the-field issues, Peterson’s list of suitors is unsurprisingly slim.

