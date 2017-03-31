NFL Rumors: Is Colin Kaepernick’s Vegan Diet Impacting His Free Agency?

Share this:

There are multiple theories as to why quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains without an NFL job, but the latest rumor takes the (vegan) cake.

Although many have pointed to last season’s national anthem protest (and the extra attention attached to Kaepernick for spearheading it) as the primary reason for his lengthy free agency process, Kaepernick’s diet also could be concerning teams, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

At season’s end, Colin Kaepernick stated he was fully committed to football. But some teams are unconvinced and wonder about his vegan diet. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 31, 2017

On the surface, this sounds rather crazy. Even if a vegan diet doesn’t seem ideal for a professional athlete constantly faced with intense physical demands, it’s wild to envision teams putting so much stock into the lifestyle’s restrictions that they’re willing to steer clear of a player entirely.

Then again, this is Kaepernick we’re talking about. And regardless of what you think of him, there’s been a whole lot of debate recently as to whether he’s being blackballed from the NFL for his protest. Pointing to concerns over his diet as the rationale for not signing the 29-year-old is much easier than explaining possible concerns about whether the media attention he receives could become a “distraction.”

In any event, Kaepernick isn’t an elite quarterback, so one could argue (and plenty of people have argued) that he’s still available for reasons related to his on-field play. But he’s also not a slouch, especially in relation to some other quarterbacks who already have jobs, so expect rumors regarding his free agency to continue to swirl for as long as he remains on the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images