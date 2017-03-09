NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler An Option For Jets After Release From Bears?

Share this:

Tweet







At last, the Chicago Bears are moving on.

With the Bears expected to sign quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract, the team has decided to release longtime starting QB Jay Cutler, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday just hours before the official start of NFL free agency.

Bears are releasing QB Jay Cutler, per sources. Cutler asked for and was granted his release this morning. Now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Cutler’s release basically became a formality once news broke about Glennon’s impending contract, which reportedly will guarantee the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup $19 million. It’s still notable, though, as Cutler has spent his last eight seasons with Chicago after spending his first three with the Denver Broncos.

There was no guaranteed money left on Cutler’s contract, so Chicago saves $12.28 million on the salary cap, with just $2 million in dead money, by releasing the 33-year-old, according to NFL.com.

Now, we’re left to question Cutler’s football future, and it didn’t take long for the New York Jets — a team in need of a place-holder quarterback — to be pointed to as a potential destination.

For now, the list of teams with a potential interest in Jay Cutler starts with…the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

I expect the Jets to strongly consider the possibility of signing Jay Cutler. We'll see what happens. Would they make a run at Cousins? — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 9, 2017

Of course, while the Jets seem to make sense of the surface, it’s important to note that Cutler isn’t the only option available. In fact, it sounds like Cutler isn’t even Plan A. That distinction, if you want to call it that, reportedly belongs to Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Cowboys now expect to trade Tony Romo to Broncos or Texans, sources say. Broncos talking with Jets about Trevor Siemian. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Jets would like to deal for Siemian but will look hard at Jay Cutler if no trade with Denver. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

There’s something fitting about the futures of Cutler and Tony Romo being tied together.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images