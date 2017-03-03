NFL Rumors: Jets To Release Star Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall

Share this:

The New York Jets have released a few veteran players this offseason, and star wide receiver Brandon Marshall became the latest one Thursday night.

The #Jets are releasing WR Brandon Marshall, source said. @KMart_LI says this is at Marshall's request. Team needs to get younger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

One source close to Brandon Marshall texted: "Really appreciate Jets for giving him the opportunity and they did offer him an extension." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2017

This news comes after veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis and longtime center Nick Mangold both were cut over the last few weeks.

Marshall, 32, caught 58 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Jets during the 2016 season. That was 11 fewer touchdowns than he had in 2015.

The veteran wideout has never played in the NFL playoffs.

