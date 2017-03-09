NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Requested Trade From Redskins, Received Tough Reply

Share this:

The Washington Redskins are raising the bar on their own dysfunction.

Washington already made an unprecedented move this offseason by placing its exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second consecutive year, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so. Cousins appeared to take the news in stride at the time, but ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported a pretty damning development Thursday.

Kirk Cousins appealed personally to owner Dan Snyder for a trade but was basically told not to get his hopes up, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

It looks like Cousins, whose name has appeared in trade rumors, finally is fed up with Washington and wants out. But the Redskins reportedly aren’t planning to honor their franchise QB’s request.

To date, Redskins have shown zero inclination to trade Kirk Cousins and continue to insist they will not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

That’s not the best look for Washington, which once again refused to reward Cousins with a long-term contract despite the 28-year-old quarterback putting up another solid campaign in 2016. Cousins finished third in the NFL last season with a career-high 4,917 passing yards and posted a 97.2 passer rating, seventh-best in the league.

If the five-year veteran does stay in Washington, he’ll operate with a much different passing attack in 2017, as wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon both left in free agency. We’re not sure Cousins likes that.

