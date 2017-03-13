NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler’s Agent Searching For Team To Sign Patriots Cornerback

Share this:

Malcolm Butler’s agent is attempting to get his client out of New England, according to a report Sunday night by Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

Derek Simpson, who represents the Patriots cornerback, reportedly is searching for a team that would be willing to sacrifice a first-round pick to sign Butler, a restricted free agent, away from his current club.

Because the Patriots tendered Butler at a first-round level, a team would need to relinquish a top-round pick and offer a contract the Patriots wouldn’t match in order to sign the 27-year-old defensive back.

According to La Canfora, Butler is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of the five-year, $65 million deal former Buffalo Bills corner Stephon Gilmore signed with the Patriots this week.

Agent for Pats RFA CB Malcolm Butler is contacting teams trying to find one to part w/1st rnd pick to sign him (which is his RFA tender)… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

Pats would be cool with getting a 1st rnd pick for Butler (they don't have a 1 or 2) I hear. Butler is telling teams he wants Gilmore $$ … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

For those asking, nothing untoward or illegal w/Butler's agent pursuing a deal elsewhere. As an unsigned restricted FA it's beyond kosher — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

Gilmore’s signing put Butler’s future with the team into question. If Butler sign’s his tender — which he had yet to do as of Sunday night — he’ll make $3.91 million in salary this season. Gilmore is set to make $13 million.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday the Patriots were considering trading Butler to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. New England ended up acquiring Cooks for a package of draft picks instead, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported a trade of Butler to the Saints still was a possibility.

Butler cannot be traded until he signs his tender with the Patriots.

